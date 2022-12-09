Vivante Health honored for digital health contributions

Vivante Health has been selected for the Digital Health 150 List for 2022 by CB Insights. The companies named to the list are selected from thousands of firms using digital technology to transform healthcare.

Consideration for the list is based on several factors, including company business models, momentum in the market, investor profiles and other data, according to a Dec. 9 news release from Vivante Health. This is the fourth year this list has been published and the first time Vivante has received the honor.

Vivante Health is working to address digestive health issues through its digital platform, which includes features such as trigger food identification and gut bacteria analysis. The platform also provides support from registered dieticians backed by gastroenterologists, the release said.