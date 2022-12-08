GastroGPO partners with developer on minimally invasive endoscopy tech

Specialty network GastroGPO has partnered with AnX Robotica, a developer of minimally invasive endoscopy procedures.

GastroGPO's members will now have access to AnX's NaviCam, a magnetically controlled capsule endoscopy system, allowing them a sedation free, minimally invasive diagnostic testing option to visualize the stomach and esophagus, according to a Dec. 7 news release from AnX Robotica.

"In partnering with AnX Robotica and the NaviCam MCCE Stomach System, GastroGPO has continued their commitment to provide the opportunity for their members to acquire advanced technology, which not only expands their diagnostic services, but also may reduce overall healthcare costs," Stu Wildhorn, vice president of marketing for AnX, said in the release.





