6 new GI, endoscopy centers in June

Six surgery centers featuring gastroenterology and endoscopy services were opened or announced in June:

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to open the Banner Ocotillo Medical Center Nov. 2. The center will offer cardiology and gastroenterology services, among specialties.

The city of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to construct an ASC in North Lawndale, a city neighborhood. The center will include a digestive health and a dialysis component.

Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology opened an endoscopy center in Lakeway-Bee Cave, Texas, June 5.

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opened featuring gastroenterology, endocrinology and other services.

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance opened the Gastrointestinal Care Neighborhood, a gastroenterology-focused oncology care clinic on SCCA's South Lake Union campus.

The National Institutes of Health granted Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina more than $16.5 million to open two digestive disease research centers.

