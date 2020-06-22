Banner Health to open medical center with GI services

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to open the Banner Ocotillo Medical Center Nov. 2 and offer surgical, cardiology and gastroenterology services, among others, Community Impact reports.

The hospital will initially open with 120 beds and 250 staff members. It'll feature 14 emergency room bays, with the ability to expand up to 28 bays if needed.

The facility will feature a surgical robot, and the operating rooms will have ultraviolet lights for sterilization.

