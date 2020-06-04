Florida facility opens, construction still underway on surgery center

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., recently opened, The Villages Daily Sun reports.

What you should know:

1. The four-story facility is 240,000 square feet.

2. The center features an array of specialty clinicians including audiology, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general medicine and surgery, gynecology, neurology, orthopedics, podiatry, rheumatology and urology.

3. The center will have an outpatient surgery center on the second floor. Administrators expect the center will open in late 2020 or early 2021.

