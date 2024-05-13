5 new GI robots, procedures in 2024

Here are five gastroenterology technologies and treatment advancements that have been approved for use or performed for the first time in 2024, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 4:

1. Life sciences company Geneoscopy received FDA approval for its noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test, ColoSense.

2. Ambu earned FDA clearance for its aScope Gastro Large and Ambu aBox 2. The aScope Gastro Large has a 4.2 mm working channel and is designed for acute therapeutic procedures in the ICU and can be used for procedures outside the endoscopy unit.

3. Fujifilm received 510(k) clearance for its CAD Eye artificial intelligence-powered detection system for endoscopic imaging, which uses both white light imaging and linked color imaging.

4. The endoscopy team at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, Calif., completed the world's first endoscopic, ultrasound-guided core biopsy of a pancreatic tumor using the EndoDrill GI device.

5. Gastrointestinal visualization technology company AnX Robotica earned FDA clearance for its NaviCam ProScan, the first AI-assisted reading tool designed to assist small-bowel capsule endoscopy reviewers with adult patients who have suspected small-bowel bleeding.