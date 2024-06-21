6 gastroenterology executive moves

Here are six gastroenterologists who have taken on new leadership roles, as reported by Becker's since May 23:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag tapped gastroenterologist Kenneth Chang, MD, as executive medical director of its Digestive Health Institute.

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia tapped Dr. Binita Kamath as its chief of the division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition.

3. Gastroenterologist Naresh Gunaratnam, MD, was named president and chair of the board of directors for the Digestive Health Physicians Association.

4. Gastroenterologist Maria Abreu, MD, was appointed the 119th president of the American Gastroenterological Association.

5. Miami-based Gastro Health named COO Alan Oliver as interim CEO of the company. Alan Oliver will succeed Joseph Garcia, who left the company to pursue a new career opportunity.

6. Christopher Schlachta, MD, was elected as the 2024-2025 president of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.