Gastro Health names interim CEO 

Miami-based Gastro Health has named COO Alan Oliver as interim CEO of the company.

Alan Oliver will succeed Joseph Garcia, who left the company to pursue a new career opportunity, a spokesperson said in an email shared with Becker's.

Mr. Oliver joined Gastro Health in 2022. Prior to that, he served in several C-suite and executive roles at Mednax for 22 years.

"The Board thanks Joseph for his contributions to Gastro Health and looks forward to working with Alan, who has extensive healthcare operational experience, as the search for a permanent successor progresses," the spokesperson said.