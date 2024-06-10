Hoag taps executive medical director for digestive health

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag has tapped gastroenterologist Kenneth Chang, MD, as executive medical director of its Digestive Health Institute.

In his role, Dr. Chang will lead a team that focuses on providing personalized digestive healthcare and access to innovative treatment options and clinical trials, according to a June 10 news release from Hoag.

His appointment comes following the development of the digestive health pavilion at Hoag's Sun Family Campus in Irvine, Calif.

Dr. Chang specializes in gastroenterology, hepatology and interventional endoscopy for esophageal and gastrointestinal disorders. He joins Hoag from the University of California, Irvine, where he built and launched its Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center and its Digestive Health Institute.