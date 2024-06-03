Digestive Health Physicians Association taps new president, board chair

Gastroenterologist Naresh Gunaratnam, MD, has been named president and chair of the board of directors for the Digestive Health Physicians Association.

Dr. Gunaratnam is a practicing physician at Huron Gastroenterology in Ypsilanti, Mich. He will lead the DHPA's health policy efforts alongside 14 executive committee members, according to a June 3 news release from the organization.

The association is marking its 10th year in operation and is composed of more than 2,600 physicians at more than 100 GI practices across 40 states. In 2014, the association had just 11 practices in 11 states.

Since its founding, the DHPA has prioritized reforming Stark law and anti-kickback statutes and removing barriers to colorectal cancer screening. It has also provided more than $300,000 in grants to support advocacy efforts by member practices.

Dr. Gunaratnam succeeds Scott Ketover, MD, who will continue to serve on the DHPA executive committee as immediate past president.

Dr. Gunaratnam most recently served as vice president of DHPA and previously served as chair of data analytics.





