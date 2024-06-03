Children's Hospital of Philadelphia taps GI chief

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has tapped Binita Kamath as its chief of the division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition.

Dr. Kamath joined the hospital from the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, where she spent 15 years as an attending physician in the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, according to a June 3 news release from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Kamath specializes in pediatric liver disease. She has written more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and has received grants including from the National Institutes of Health and Canadian Institutes of Health Research.