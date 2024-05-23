Dr. Christopher Schlachta elected Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons president

Christopher Schlachta, MD, has been elected as the 2024-2025 president of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

The society represents more than 7,500 GI specialists worldwide. Dr. Schlachta has been a member of the group since 1997 and has been on the board since 2011. He joined the executives committee in 2019, according to a May 23 press release sent to Becker's.

Currently he serves as site chief of surgery at University Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre and Medical Director, Canadian Surgical Technologies and Advanced Robotics in London, Ontario, Canada.

He is also the past president of the Canadian Association of General Surgeons and a past governor of the American College of Surgeons.