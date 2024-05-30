Dr. Maria Abreu named AGA president

Gastroenterologist Maria Abreu, MD, has been appointed the 119th president of the American Gastroenterological Association, effective May 30.

She is the fifth woman to lead the AGA as president, according to a May 30 news release from the organization. Dr. Abreu serves as the Kalser Endowed chair of gastroenterology, professor of medicine, microbiology and immunology and director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center at the University of Miami.

Dr. Abreu specializes in inflammatory bowel disease and has sat on both the government advocacy and diversity committees for the AGA.

She also served as the chair of the immunology, microbiology and inflammatory bowel diseases section of the AGA council and as chair of the full AGA council.