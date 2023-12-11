6 celebrities raising GI cancer awareness

Throughout 2023, several major celebrities have teamed up to raise awareness for colorectal cancer and colonoscopy screening options.

Through partnerships with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, actor Ryan Reynolds' Lead from Behind campaign and other advocacy groups, several celebrities have made videos or undergone colonoscopies in the public eye to raise awareness.

Six celebrities raising cancer awareness in 2023:

1. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who lost his mother to colon cancer, teamed up with Mr. Reynolds to create a video titled "Talking [expletive] with Dak Prescott," in which the quarterback and Mr. Reynolds urge others to undergo screening through home tests or other methods.

2. Actor, host and former NFL player Terry Crews underwent a colonoscopy on camera, reprising his role as President Camacho from the comedy film Idiocracy to underscore the importance of getting regularly screened for colon cancer.

3. Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen documented her first colonoscopy via Instagram to encourage others to undergo the procedure. She shared her experience preparing for the procedure, including taking colon cleanse pills and practicing eating restrictions, as well as an update afterward.

4. Mr. Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney won a Webby Award for documenting their colonoscopy experiences.

5. Gayle King, CBS Mornings co-host and editor-at-large at Oprah Daily, shared via Instagram that she received a colonoscopy and encouraged others to follow suit.