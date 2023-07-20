Chrissy Teigen documents 1st colonoscopy on Instagram

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen documented her first colonoscopy via Instagram to encourage others to undergo the procedure, Today reported July 19.

"So I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting [colon cancer] younger and younger, and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now," Ms. Teigen said in a video.

Through her Instagram stories, Ms. Teigen shared her experience preparing for the procedure, including taking colon cleanse pills and practicing eating restrictions, as well as an update afterward.

"I just woke up from my colonoscopy and I feel great. It took like 20 minutes. I honestly wish it took longer because it was a good nap," Ms. Teigen said.