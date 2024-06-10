5 studies reshaping GI care

From new colonoscopy suggestions to updated guidelines on obesity management, here are five studies published in 2024 that are reshaping gastroenterology care:

1. A study presented in June found that artificial intelligence may help engage underserved patients with colonoscopy screenings. An AI patient navigator was able to reengage patients at New York City-based Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center in colonoscopy screenings, doubling completion rates in individuals in underserved populations who previously missed or avoided an appointment.

2. A study published in May found that giving patients more choice in their colorectal cancer screening options could double the number of patients who get screened. When patients are given the choice between a take-home test kit or undergoing a colonoscopy, more patients voluntarily undergo screenings.

3. A study published in May suggests that the recommended 10-year interval between screening colonoscopies may be safely extended to 15 years in adults with no family history of colorectal cancer whose first colonoscopy is negative.

4. A study published in April determined that while encountering retained gastric contents during upper endoscopy is more common in patients taking GLP-1s, there is rarely a risk of abortion or aspiration during endoscopy.

5. A study published in May found that pre- and postoperative colonoscopy care does not increase the risk of periprosthetic joint infection in total joint arthroplasty patients.







