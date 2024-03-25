5 power players in gastroenterology

Here are five gastroenterologists to know:

Mahboob Alikhan, MD

Dr. Alikhan, a gastroenterologist at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health, is one of the first gastroenterologists at the hospital to use Medtronic's GI Genius for artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies, according to a news release from the health system.

Paul Berggreen, MD

Dr. Berggreen is the chief strategy officer of GI Alliance and president and founder of Arizona Digestive Health. He is chair of data analytics for the Digestive Health Physicians Association, a national political advocacy organization.

John Bassett, MD

Dr. Bassett, a gastroenterologist at the Fargo, N.D.-based Sanford Center for Digestive Health, was one of the first gastroenterologists at the practice to use Medtronic's GI Genius.

William Grady, MD

Dr. Grady is a gastroenterologist at Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. He recently helped write a clinical study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that found that blood tests are successful in detecting colorectal cancer. The study found that the test correctly detected colorectal cancer in 83% of people confirmed to have the disease.

Yamen Smadi, MD

Dr. Smadi is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Orlando (Fla.) Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children who is leading the procedures using the EvoEndo single-use endoscopy system to perform anesthesia-free endoscopies for pediatric patients older than 5.