Florida hospital adds anesthesia-less endoscopies

Orlando (Fla.) Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children has added the EvoEndo single-use endoscopy system to perform anesthesia-free endoscopies for pediatric patients over the age of 5, according to a Feb. 23 report from local news affiliate WFTV.

The facility is one of the only hospitals in the region to add EvoEndo. Procedures will be led by Yamen Smadi, MD, one of the few pediatric gastroenterologists in the country performing the procedure.

The device allows pediatric patients to monitor GI diseases without having to undergo anesthesia time and time again, according to the report.

The scope goes through the nose and examines the esophagus, stomach or bowels while the patient is fully awake and kept distracted by wearing virtual reality goggles.

Arnold Palmer is one of only 25 hospitals across the country performing this procedure, but EvoEndo hopes to be in 50 by the end of the year.