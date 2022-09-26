5 numbers GI leaders should watch

From a projected gastroenterologist shortage to a salary reduction, here are five numbers gastroenterology leaders should keep an eye on:

1. The average base salary for gastroenterologists decreased 1.2 percent since 2016, according to recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins' 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

2. Gastroenterologist productivity dropped 16.2 percent from March 2020 to March 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."

3. Colorectal cancer, the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and in women, is projected to cause 52,280 deaths this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

4. Gastroenterology is the most-represented specialty among ASCs, making up 32 percent of all cases, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

5. Gastroenterology is expected to be down 1,630 physicians by 2025, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."