5 gastroenterology updates

From the first full multi-organ transplant to treat a rare form of cancer to practice and center openings, here are five gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since June 22:

1. Cleveland Clinic performed the first full multi-organ transplant with multiple digestive organs to treat a patient with a rare form of appendix cancer.

2. Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopies.

3. Denton-based North Texas GI Associates opened a second practice in Highland Village, Texas.

4. Gastroenterology is the sixth wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.

5. Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures is partnering with Microsoft to give a total of $150,000 to three startups, including gastroenterology technology company SpectralDx, that are addressing environmental and medical challenges.