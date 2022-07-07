5 gastroenterology professionals making headlines

Iterative Scopes' new chief technology officer and four other gastroenterology professionals in the headlines:

1. Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, selected Aditya Khosla, PhD, as its chief technology officer.

2. Bill Snyder, CEO of digital health company Vivante Health, spoke with Becker's to discuss the gastroenterology trends he is monitoring, including artificial intelligence.

3. Jerry Tillinger, CEO of U.S. Digestive Health in Exton, Pa., connected with Becker's to discuss how competitors can be gastroenterology leaders' greatest allies.

4. Ray Keate, MD, assistant professor of medicine at VCU Health in Richmond, Va., spoke with Becker's about the effects of private equity on gastroenterology.

5. Marc Rothenberg, MD, PhD, director of the Cincinnati Center for Eosinophilic Diseases at Cincinnati Children's, spoke with Becker's about the approval of the first eosinophilic esophagitis treatment.