3 gastroenterology trends to watch

Bill Snyder, CEO of digital health company Vivante Health, spoke with Becker's on June 29 to discuss the gastroenterology trends he is monitoring.

Vivante Health created GIThrive, a gastroenterology telehealth platform.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: What GI trends are you currently keeping your eye on?

Bill Snyder: Some of the trends I think about are the use of [artificial intelligence] from a bunch of different components, like the use of AI in clinic settings for things like improving endoscopic results. I also think the use of AI to help personalize care plans from a telehealth and telemedicine standpoint is something that's really interesting because there's a ton of opportunity there to really get to know each individual member and personalize that care experience. Those two are big, and then the last would be the increase in the ability to do at-home testing for different conditions. We continue to see more and more tests rolled out that may provide an opportunity to diagnose more quickly than we have historically been able to.

Q: Do you see at-home colonoscopy testing becoming a first line of defense in the future?

BS: I think so, especially with people with access issues. There's a lot of people out there that don't have great access to healthcare and it's difficult to get in and schedule the appointments. So I think at-home testing could unlock an opportunity for people and improve that speed to diagnosis.