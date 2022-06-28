US Digestive Health CEO Jerry Tillinger wants GI leaders to embrace competition

Jerry Tillinger, CEO of U.S. Digestive Health in Exton, Pa., connected with Becker's via email June 28 to discuss how competitors can be gastroenterology leaders' greatest allies and more.

Mr. Tillinger has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in medical groups and integrated delivery systems. He has been with U.S. Digestive Health since 2019.

Editor's note: Responses were edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What would your perfect day look like outside of work?

Jerry Tillinger: Gathering with family always tops the list. This summer we have my 7-year-old grandson, 21-year-old son and 29-year-old niece staying with us, so our perfect days will involve the pool at our community center and enjoying long afternoons with the family and the pups in the backyard. Maybe a round of golf as well.

Q: What makes all your hard work worth it?

JT: Every morning I see the reports on the numbers of patients we saw the day before. We care for thousands of patients per week and hundreds of thousands per year. Every time we do a screening on a patient, I know we are protecting them from colorectal cancer and many other debilitating conditions. I also know that our investment in advanced technology is supporting my physicians with cutting edge [artificial intelligence] and other tools to make that care even stronger. That knowledge keeps me grounded and focused on our core mission: highest quality patient care.

Q: What's one piece of advice you'd give to up-and-coming leaders in the GI space?

JT: Build partnerships with all of the stakeholders in GI. Maintain strong relationships with our GI physicians, other GI physicians, the hospital leadership teams, the payers, the ASC companies, and our peers around the country. Even your competitors can be powerful allies and advisers in some circumstances. Treat all of them with honesty and integrity, because the future may bring many of us together as healthcare evolves.