5 gastroenterologists to know

Here are five physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Phyllis Bishop, MD. University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson). Dr. Bishop is the chief of the division of pediatric gastroenterology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She was awarded the Paul Parker chair of pediatric gastroenterology earlier this month.

Andrew Kim, MD. Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada (Las Vegas). Dr. Kim is a founding and managing partner at Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada. He has been practicing in Las Vegas since 2009.

Steven Lee-Kong, MD. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center. Dr. Lee-Kong was named chief of colorectal surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center on Sept. 6. He specializes in minimally invasive colorectal surgery and disorders of the digestive system.

Dennis Riff, MD. Associated Gastroenterology Medical Group (Anaheim, Calif.). Dr. Riff is the founding partner of the Associated Gastroenterology Medical Group. He has written numerous articles and book chapters on a variety of gastrointestinal diseases and therapies.

Brian Story, MD. Idaho Gastroenterology Associates (Boise). Dr. Story practices all aspects of general gastroenterology and hepatology and has special interests in the management of biliary tract disease and Barrett's esophagus. He began practicing at Idaho Gastroenterology Associates in 2013.