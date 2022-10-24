4 US Digestive Health moves in 2022

Riz Hatton  

From network expansions to adopting Medtronic's GI Genius technology, here are four moves from gastroenterology-focused management service organization US Digestive Health that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 20:

1. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark.

2. US Digestive Health added Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.

3. US Digestive Health is offering patients artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy screenings using the largest installation of GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules in the world.

4. U.S. Digestive Health added Philadelphia-based Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.

