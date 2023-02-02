4 gastroenterology, endoscopy facility openings in 2 weeks

Here are four gastroenterology and endoscopy-focused facilities that have opened that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 18:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Digestive Health Institute opened a comprehensive, multidisciplinary clinic that will provide tailored treatment plans for patients dealing with digestive conditions.

2. Austin Gastroenterology opened a clinic in Leander, Texas. The practice also opened the Austin Endoscopy Center at the same location.

3. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health opened an outpatient endoscopy suite.