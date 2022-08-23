3 updates on Medtronic's moves in gastroenterology

Here are three gastroenterology moves from healthcare tech giant Medtronic that Becker's has reported on since July 6:

1. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center will receive three Medtronic GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules to provide artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy technology in low-income communities.

2. Medtronic donated 83 GI Genius endoscopy modules to its Health Equity Assistance Program's 50, expanding access to colon cancer screenings to 63 facilities in the nation's medically underserved communities.

3. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health is offering patients artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy screenings using the largest installation of Medtronic's GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules in the world.

