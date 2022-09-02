3 recent gastroenterology leadership moves

Here are three gastroenterology leadership moves Becker's has reported on since Aug. 2:

1. Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, appointed Shrujal Baxi, MD, chief medical officer.

2. Raza Malik, MD, PhD, joined Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center as its chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.

3. Cleveland Clinic selected Michelle Kim, MD, PhD, to be chair of the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.