From New Jersey to Ohio, here are three new GI centers that were proposed or opened in November.

1. Inspira Health opened a new endoscopy center in its Vineland, N.J., campus' medical office building.

2. Cincinnatti Children's announced plans to open a pediatric GI facility in Centerville, Ohio.

3. GI North opened a new location in Dawsonville, Ga., its third in the state.