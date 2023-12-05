3 new gastroenterology facility openings

Here are three gastroenterology facility openings that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 6:

1. West Virginia University Medicine Fairmont Medical Center cut the ribbon on two new endoscopy and gastroenterology suites that are officially open to patients.

2. Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates opened a new location in Lone Tree, Colo. The new practice began seeing patients Nov. 16, with an endoscopy center opening in late December.

3. Southern Gastroenterology Associates opened its second location in South Boston, Va.