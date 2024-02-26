3 GI practices to know

Here are three gastroenterology practices to know that Becker's has reported on so far in February:

U.S. Digestive Health (Colmar, Pa.)

U.S. Digestive Health recently opened a 4,800-square-foot facility that replaced a former facility in Lansdale, Pa., and became one of USDH's more than 40 locations across Southeastern, Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Rome (N.Y.) Health

Rome Health recently added gastroenterology service through the addition of specialist Aamer Mirza, MD, and nurse practitioner Melissa Kobito. The pair will offer services in an area that is currently facing a regional GI specialist shortage.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Cedars-Sinai was named among the best gastroenterology hospitals in the three largest U.S. cities — New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago — by Healthgrades in its annual list. The rankings were based on performance for each hospital using Medicare inpatient data from 2020 through 2022.