Here are three gastroenterology devices and tools that received FDA clearance that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:

1. Ambu earned FDA clearance for its aScope Gastro Large and Ambu aBox 2.

2. Fujifilm received 510(k) clearance for its CAD Eye artificial intelligence-powered detection system for endoscopic imaging.

3. AnX Robotica announced FDA clearance of its NaviCam ProScan.