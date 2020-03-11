3 gastroenterology-focused ASCs recently opened or announced
Three gastroenterology-focused ASCs recently opened or announced:
1. Work on The Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) is a wrap, according to Brinkman Construction. Read more here.
2. Gastroenterology of the Rockies is expanding into downtown Denver, according to NewsLink. Read more here.
3. The Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery at White Plains Hospital in New York will expand its gastroenterology offerings next year, along with a handful of other services. Read more here.
More articles on gastroenterology:
10 things to know about Physicians Endoscopy
Gastrointestinal surgeon joins Exero Medical board
Instructional videos, report cards improve adenoma detection rates
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.