Here are two gastroenterologist moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 7:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head its Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility program.

2. David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022.