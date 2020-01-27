15 gastroenterology companies ASC leaders should know

Here are 15 gastroenterology and endoscopy companies ASC leaders should keep on their radar:

1. Boston Scientific. Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Boston Scientific manufactures a bevy of gastroenterology-focused products, including those for polypectomy, hemostasis and balloon dilation procedures.

2. Physicians Endoscopy. Based in Jamison, Pa., Physicians Endoscopy was established in 1998. It is partnered with 60 ASCs that include 600 gastroenterologists who perform 600,000 procedures annually.

3. Modernizing Medicine Gastroenterology. gGastro, Modernizing Medicine's healthcare IT suite designed by gastroenterologists, is the No. 1 ranked gastroenterology EHR. It features a report writer, a smartphone application and an advanced analytics system.

4. Steris Endoscopy. Formerly the US Endoscopy Group, Steris Endoscopy has a portfolio of endoscopy products, including cold snares and endoscope cleaning systems.

5. Takeda. Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda manufactures the ulcerative colitis drug Entyvio. In January 2019, Takeda completed its $62 billion acquisition of Shire, which manufactures the ulcerative colitis drug Lialda.

6. Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is the manufacturer of Cologuard, the noninvasive screening test for colorectal cancer. Cologuard was FDA-approved in August 2014, and it is intended for use by those 50 years and older with an average risk for colorectal cancer.

7. FUJIFILM Medical Systems. FUJIFILM's endoscopy division provides endoscopes, EMRs and ultrasound technology for gastroenterology procedures.

8. United Digestive. Formed by Seattle-based Frazier Healthcare Partners and Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, United Digestive is a practice management company based in Seattle that provides managed care resources and regulatory assistance.

9. Pentax Medical Co. Pentax Medical is a global company focused on advanced endo-imaging solutions. The company's products focus on gastroenterology, endoscopic ultrasound, pulmonology and more.

10. Motus GI. Motus GI manufactures the Pure-Vu colon prep system, which the company began distributing commercially in the U.S. for inpatient colonoscopies in 2019.

11. Iterative Scopes. Iterative Scopes is a gastroenterology-focused software company that designs artificial intelligence-centered products for endoscopies. It recently completed a $7 million round of funding and plans to launch commercialization efforts of its endoscope this year.

12. Bausch Health. Even though its primary focus is on ophthalmology products, Bausch Health expects to grow its gastroenterology sector this year, specifically through its Xifaxan product for treating irritable bowel syndrome.

13. CRH Medical. CRH Medical entered the gastroenterology specialty through the launch of its disposable O’Regan System for treating hemorrhoids. In 2014, CRH Medical acquired its first gastroenterology anesthesia provider, and today is one of the largest providers of gastroenterology anesthesia in the U.S.

14. Gastrologix. Gastrologix is a gastroenterology-focused independent group purchasing organization that provides technologies and supplies to gastroenterology practices.

15. Provation. Provation's documentation software is used in gastroenterology hospitals and practices across the U.S. It recently acquired MD-Reports, an EMR, report-writing and practice management software.



