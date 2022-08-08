10 best gastroenterology hospitals for children and adults, per US News

Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., are the best pediatric and adult hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery in the country, respectively, according to U.S. News & World Report.

In June, U.S. News released its list of the best children's hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery. The rankings are based on data from about 200 facilities. Read more about the methodology here.

In July, U.S. News analyzed 1,586 hospitals and ranked the top 50 for gastroenterology and GI surgery. Read more about the methodology here.

Los Angeles has the highest concentration of the hospitals that ranked in the top 10 among the combined lists, with four.

Here are the top 10 GI hospitals for children and adults, according to U.S. News:

1. Children: Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Adults: Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. Children: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Adults: Cedar-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

3. Children: Boston Children's Hospital

Adults: UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. Children: Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

Adults: Cleveland Clinic

5. Children: Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

Adults: NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

6. Children: Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Adults: Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles)

7. Children: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Adults: Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

8. Children: Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Adults: Houston Methodist Hospital

9. Children: Children's Medical Center Dallas

Adults: Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)

10. Children: Johns Hopkins Children's Center (Baltimore)

Adults: John Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)