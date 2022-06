50 best children's hospitals for gastroenterology, ranked by US News

Cincinnati Children's Hospital topped U.S. News & World Report's list of best children's hospitals for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery.

The 2022-23 rankings, released June 14, are based on data from about 200 facilities. They reflect measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 50 top pediatric hospitals for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery:

1. Cincinnati Children's Hospital

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Boston Children's Hospital

4. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

5. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

6. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

7. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

8. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

9. Children's Medical Center Dallas

10. Johns Hopkins Children's Center (Baltimore)

11. UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital (Los Angeles)

12. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

13. Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital

14. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.)

15. St. Louis Children's Hospital-Washington University

16. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

17. Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (Indianapolis, Ind.)

18. (tie) Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

18. (tie) Children's Wisconsin Hospital (Milwaukee)

20. North Carolina Children's Hospital at UNC (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

22. Seattle Children's Hospital

22. Levine Children's Hospital (Charlotte, N.C.)

23. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals (San Francisco)

24. (tie) University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital (Ann Arbor)

24. (tie) Yale New Haven Children's Hospital (New Haven, Conn.)

24. (tie) Children's Hospital of Michigan (Detroit)

26. (tie) Rady's Children's Hospital (San Diego, Calif.)

26. (tie) Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital (Kansas City, Mo.)

28. (tie) Monrow Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

28. (tie) Phoenix Children's Hospital

31. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

32. MassGeneral Hospital for Children (Boston)

33. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital (New York City)

34. Children's Hospital at Montefiore (New York City)

35. Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston)

36. Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center (Durham, N.C.)

37. Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital (Cleveland)

38. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

39. University of Virginia Children's Hospital (Charlottesville)

40. Cohen Children's Medical Center (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

41. (tie) Children's Hospital of Alabama at UAB (Birmingham)

41. (tie) MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital (Charleston, S.C.)

43. Oschner Hospital for Children (New Orleans)

44. Valley Children's Healthcare and Hospital (Madera, Calif.)

45. University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital

46. Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Hartford)

47. (tie) Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital-University of Utah (Salt Lake City)

47. (tie) SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital-St. Louis University

49. Mayo Clinic Children's Center (Rochester, Minn.)

50. Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health (Oklahoma City)