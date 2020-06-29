Sanford Health delays cardiology center development — 4 insights

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is delaying its Minnesota expansion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bemidji Pioneer reports.

What you should know:

1. Sanford planned to break ground on a 56,000-square-foot Heart and Vascular Center this spring.

2. The $25 million clinic will have 19 clinic rooms, 11 diagnostic imaging rooms, education rooms, a cardiovascular recovery unit, a family room and a laboratory.

3. Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota President and CEO Susan Jarvis said the health system made the decision to delay the project to next year.

4. Sanford plans to break ground on the center in the spring of 2021.

