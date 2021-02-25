Employed vs. independent cardiologist pay in 5 big cities

Cardiologists in independent practices reported higher compensation compared to those employed by a hospital. That gap widens as physicians gain more experience.

Here is a comparison of cardiologist pay for employed and independent physicians in practice eight to 14 years and 15 to 21 years based on data from Medscape's salary explorer tool. The company gathered data from more than 100,000 physicians in its annual survey prior to Feb. 20, 2020, and does not reflect the financial effect of the pandemic, according to Medscape.

Atlanta

· Eight to 14 years employed: $415,150

· Eight to 14 years independent: $478,839

· Fifteen to 21 years employed: $460,640

· Fifteen to 21 years independent: $515,366

Chicago

· Eight to 14 years employed: $418,534

· Eight to 14 years independent: $478,839

· Fifteen to 21 years employed: $458,055

· Fifteen to 21 years independent: $502,791

Houston

· Eight to 14 years employed: $396,973

· Eight to 14 years independent: $478,839

· Fifteen to 21 years employed: $437,569

· Fifteen to 21 years independent: $502,791

Los Angeles

· Eight to 14 years employed: $382,569

· Eight to 14 years independent: $478,839

· Fifteen to 21 years employed: $418,352

· Fifteen to 21 years independent: $502,791

New York City

· Eight to 14 years employed: $385,133

· Eight to 14 years independent: $478,839

· Fifteen to 21 years employed: $423,465

· Fifteen to 21 years independent: $489,409

