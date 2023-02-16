Education platform TheMednet adds cardiology section

Free physician Q&A platform TheMednet has added cardiology to its platform, its sixth area of practice available for medical experts and the physician community as a whole.

TheMednet aims to bridge the gap between cardiology specialists and general practitioners by allowing specialists to answer nuanced questions on the site.

More than 20,000 physicians currently work on TheMednet, with more than 8,000 questions and answers posted on the site to date.

Jennifer Miao, MD, will lead the cardiology question-and-answer site, moderating and ensuring that peer-reviewed responses are accurate, according to a Feb. 16 press release.