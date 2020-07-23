Cardiologist net worth by age: 12 statistics

Here are 12 statistics on cardiologist net worth by age, based on the Medscape Cardiologist Debt and Net Worth Report 2020.

Medscape collected information from 17,461 physicians in 30 specialties, including cardiologists, for the survey between Oct. 4, 2019 and Feb. 10, 2020. Overall, 38 percent of cardiologists have a net worth of less than $1 million, 47 percent have a net worth between $1 million and $5 million, and 15 percent have a net worth over $5 million.

Here is the breakdown by age:

Cardiologists younger than 45 years old

1. Under $1 million: 73 percent

2. Between $1 million and $5 million: 25 percent

3. More than $5 million: 2 percent

Cardiologists age 45 to 54 years old

4. Under $1 million: 30 percent

5. Between $1 million and $5 million: 57 percent

6. More than $5 million: 13 percent

Cardiologists 55 to 64 years old

7. Under $1 million: 17 percent

8. Between $1 million and $5 million: 60 percent

9. More than $5 million: 23 percent

Cardiologists 65 years old and older

10. Under $1 million: 12 percent

11. Between $1 million and $5 million: 56 percent

12. More than $5 million: 32 percent

