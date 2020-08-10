Arizona vascular practice moves into facility with 3-OR ASC
Tucson-based Arizona Vascular Specialists has a new home, according to Layla Lucas, president of the Rocky Mountain Vascular Society.
The practice moved into a facility featuring an ASC with three operating rooms, an outpatient endovascular suite and clinic space.
Three vascular surgeons, podiatrists from Tucson-based Sonoran Foot and Ankle Institute, and technicians from Arizona Doppler Specialists in Phoenix practice at the new space.
More articles on surgery centers:
Hospital undertakes $2M surgery center, storage project
New Orleans hospital to open $14M outpatient surgery center
CMS could increase ASC reimbursement by 2.6% — 5 insights
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.