Arizona vascular practice moves into facility with 3-OR ASC

Tucson-based Arizona Vascular Specialists has a new home, according to Layla Lucas, president of the Rocky Mountain Vascular Society.

The practice moved into a facility featuring an ASC with three operating rooms, an outpatient endovascular suite and clinic space.

Three vascular surgeons, podiatrists from Tucson-based Sonoran Foot and Ankle Institute, and technicians from Arizona Doppler Specialists in Phoenix practice at the new space.

