American College of Cardiology partners with startup to launch health monitoring platform

The American College of Cardiology and Denver-based startup Cliexa have teamed up to launch a new home health monitoring platform, Cliexa-Pulse.

Cliexa-Pulse allows physicians to track symptoms, medications and daily activity of patients with various cardiovascular conditions, such as atrial fibrillation, hypertension and heart failure. The platform also supports remote check-ins and documentation. The tool makes it easier for physicians to monitor patients so they can shift care plans as needed.



Cliexa was a finalist during ACC's 2019 Annual Scientific Session and one of the first collaborators in the ACC Innovation Program, which aims to partner the college with digital health companies to create new digital tools.