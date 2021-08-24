American College of Cardiology announces editor-in-chief of new journal

The American College of Cardiology introduced Candice Silversides, MD, as editor-in-chief of its newest journal, JACC: Advances.

The journal will publish original research and review articles focused on new and emerging cardiology subspecialities, including congenital heart disease, pediatric cardiology and critical care cardiology, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

Dr. Silversides is a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto in Canada. She is also chair of pregnancy and heart disease at Mount Sinai Hospital's Miles Nadal Heart Centre in Canada.