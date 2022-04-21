5 cardiology updates for ASC leaders

From fraudulent COVID-19 reimbursement claims to a new joint-venture cardiovascular ASC, here are five cardiology industry updates to know:

1. Perry Frankel, MD, owner of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics, was charged with $1.3 million in fraudulent COVID-19 reimbursement claims.

2. Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society founder and ASC developer Woody Moore underwent heart surgery at a cardiovascular ASC.

3. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System are opening a joint-venture cardiovascular ASC in Amarillo.

4. The American College of Cardiology released a health policy statement addressing workplace bias, discrimination, bullying and harassment.

5. Self-employed cardiologists consistently outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Phoenix.