Cardiologist charged with $1.3M COVID-19 fraud

Perry Frankel, MD, owner of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics, was charged with $1.3 million in fraudulent COVID-19 reimbursement claims, the Justice Department said April 20.

Dr. Frankel allegedly submitted claims to CMS for nonexistent office visits for patients who were tested for COVID-19 at the practice's mobile testing sites, the department said. Some of the office visits were on dates when Dr. Frankel was not in New York.

The charges are part of a coordinated effort across nine federal districts that resulted in COVID-19 fraud charges against 21 defendants, the department said. The fraud charges involve more than $149 million.

Dr. Frankel's lead attorney Timothy Sini provided a statement to Becker's via email.

"Dr. Frankel is a respected cardiologist in the Long Island region who has saved lives by providing vital mobile medical screenings to law enforcement, school districts and many communities across Long Island and the five boroughs," Mr. Sini said in the statement. "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Dr. Frankel stepped up and brought much needed COVID-19 testing to the community. He has been recognized for his service by many, including the White House. The government, as part of a larger initiative, is targeting healthcare providers who supposedly took advantage of the pandemic to benefit themselves financially. Nothing could be further from the truth here – Dr. Frankel provided a much needed service during a public health crisis and an extremely challenging time. It is unfortunate that the government’s claims seek to undermine the positive nature of Dr. Frankel’s work. We look forward to pursuing justice for Dr. Frankel and clearing his name in the medical community."