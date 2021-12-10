What APRNs earned at hospitals, inpatient vs. outpatient setting

Medscape's 2021 "APRN Compensation Report" provides several insights about the 2020 salaries of advanced practice registered nurses, including income based on practice setting, certifications and education levels.

Medscape surveyed 3,309 advanced practice registered nurses, including 380 certified registered nurse anesthetists, 2,016 nurse practitioners, 505 clinical nurse specialists and 408 nurse midwives.

A look at nurse practitioner compensation in hospital outpatient and hospital inpatient settings:

Hospital-based outpatient setting

2020: $117,000

2019: $115,000

Hospital inpatient care

2020: $125,000

2019: $122,000

To view the full report, click here.