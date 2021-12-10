What APRNs earned at hospitals, inpatient vs. outpatient setting

Ariana Portalatin -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Medscape's 2021 "APRN Compensation Report" provides several insights about the 2020 salaries of advanced practice registered nurses, including income based on practice setting, certifications and education levels.

Medscape surveyed 3,309 advanced practice registered nurses, including 380 certified registered nurse anesthetists, 2,016 nurse practitioners, 505 clinical nurse specialists and 408 nurse midwives.

A look at nurse practitioner compensation in hospital outpatient and hospital inpatient settings:

Hospital-based outpatient setting
2020: $117,000
2019: $115,000

Hospital inpatient care
2020: $125,000
2019: $122,000

To view the full report, click here.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast