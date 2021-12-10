What APRNs earned at hospitals, inpatient vs. outpatient setting

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Medscape's 2021 "APRN Compensation Report" provides several insights about the 2020 salaries of advanced practice registered nurses, including income based on practice setting, certifications and education levels.
Medscape surveyed 3,309 advanced practice registered nurses, including 380 certified registered nurse anesthetists, 2,016 nurse practitioners, 505 clinical nurse specialists and 408 nurse midwives.
A look at nurse practitioner compensation in hospital outpatient and hospital inpatient settings:
Hospital-based outpatient setting
2020: $117,000
2019: $115,000
Hospital inpatient care
2020: $125,000
2019: $122,000
To view the full report, click here.