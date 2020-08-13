The top 5 outpatient surgery providers in North Carolina

The Triad Business Journal published its list of "Triad Outpatient Surgery Providers," documenting the top performing outpatient surgery groups.

The Business Journal used information from the 2020 State Medical Facilities Plan to determine its ranking. Some information was provided by Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health and other company representatives.

The top performers along with total procedures performed:

1. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.: 42,069

2. Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem: 22,797

3. Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont PA in Winston-Salem: 19,878

4. Surgical Center of Greensboro: 13,806

5. Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C.: 11,214

