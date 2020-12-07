The top 10 specialities residents were matched with in 2020
The National Resident Matching Program released results from its 2020 Medical Specialties Matching Program Dec. 3.
Exactly 6,847 applications submitted a rank order list and 5,208 positions were filled. The fellowship appointments begin in July 2021.
Here are the top 10 specialities along with the total number of residents placed in 2020:
Cardiovascular disease: 1,042
Pulmonary/critical care: 655
Hematology and oncology: 638
Gastroenterology: 584
Infectious disease: 365
Hospice and palliative medicine: 348
Nephrology: 345
Endocrinology: 324
Rheumatology: 250
Allergy and Immunology: 145
View the entire report here.
