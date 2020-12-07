The top 10 specialities residents were matched with in 2020

The National Resident Matching Program released results from its 2020 Medical Specialties Matching Program Dec. 3.

Exactly 6,847 applications submitted a rank order list and 5,208 positions were filled. The fellowship appointments begin in July 2021.

Here are the top 10 specialities along with the total number of residents placed in 2020:

Cardiovascular disease: 1,042

Pulmonary/critical care: 655

Hematology and oncology: 638

Gastroenterology: 584

Infectious disease: 365

Hospice and palliative medicine: 348

Nephrology: 345

Endocrinology: 324

Rheumatology: 250

Allergy and Immunology: 145

View the entire report here.

