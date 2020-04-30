Telemedicine activity adoption rates spike after COVID-19

Clinicians and patients alike have turned to telemedicine in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medscape reports.

Luma Health analyzed its user base and presented a report on the findings analyzing some 5.7 million data interactions between 300,000 healthcare providers.

What you should know:

1. From March 1 to April 1, clinicians sent 1.49 million text messages, emails and automated voice messages to patients.

2. The volume was a 37-times increase from the 69,500 messages that were sent between January 1 and February 1.

3. Practices have also been more willing to embrace online scheduling platforms, with about 80 percent of patients asking to use them. More than 1 in 3 patients self-scheduled their appointment online.

